Sophia Grace and Rosie who shot to fame on Ellen return 11 years later

Sophia Grace and Rosie, who shot to fame on The Ellen Show for their performance of Nicki Minaj's 'Superbass' when they were just five and eight, have returned for the final season, 11 years later.

Now fifteen and nineteen, the Essex pair are reliving their appearance by heading onto the show wearing outfits reminiscent of the first time, to talk about how it changed their lives.

They've since both gone on to have successful music careers and thriving social media accounts.

Ellen's final show will be on 26 May, after 19 years.

