Sydney Sweeney’s used bath water soap reselling for hundreds on eBay

In perhaps the most eyebrow-raising celebrity side hustle of the year, Sydney Sweeney’s latest venture involves something far more intimate than your average perfume or skincare collab - bars of soap infused with her actual bath water.

Yes, really. And now, the limited ‘Bathwater Bliss’ bars are being flogged on eBay for hundreds of dollars.

For the blissfully unaware, the Euphoria actress recently teamed up with natural soap brand Dr. Squatch to release a tongue-in-cheek line of soap featuring - quite literally - her own bath water.

With just 5,000 bars made and an internet frenzy following the drop, the collection sold out within minutes, leaving fans scrambling to snag a piece on the resale market.

There was even a dedicated Reddit forum filled with hopeful fans eager to get their hands on the soap.





“I tried from minute one. No chance. What a joke,” one wrote, as another claimed: “I waited in the queue forever and then my browser reloaded and it was all gone.”

Meanwhile, a third quipped, “I’m flagging and reporting every single eBay and Mercari listing I see; if I can’t get it the right way, bots can’t sell theirs” - that’s because, over on re-selling platforms, the Bathwater Bliss bar is being sold for ridiculous amounts.

On eBay, one listing shows the controversial soap listed at a staggering $725, with another recently being sold at $800. Several other listings are on the website for prices in the hundreds.

In a press release at the time, Sweeney shared: “It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural."

