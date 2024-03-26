Sydney Sweeney has never tried coffee and only needs two hours of sleep

American actress Sydney Sweeney has left people stunned with the admission that she has never tried coffee and only needs two hours of sleep per night.

The Euphoria actress has become a headline-maker in recent months, with some speculating she could be the next Bond girl.

With everyone wanting a piece of her, the busy 26-year-old shared some details about her diet, exercise and beauty regimes and the answers were quite unexpected.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Sweeney revealed she can get by on very little amount of sleep, with the magazine suggesting a figure of two hours.

She explained: “I sleep however many hours I get in a night, but I’m known for being able to function off of very, very little for a very long amount of time.”

The actress also revealed some of her morning eating habits and dropped the bombshell revelation that she has never tried coffee.

Sweeney said: “I’ve never tried coffee before. I just drink water. For breakfast, I like a berry bowl. Maybe some granola, bacon, a croissant—but I always go to berries.”

Considering her very busy schedule that, in recent months, has included hosting SNL, releasing the romcom Anyone But You and doing promotion for her horror film Immaculate, the revelations have unsurprisingly left people baffled.

When it comes to relaxation, the star explained she likes to relax and read a book. As for working out, she explained: “I like this place called SolidCore. It’s a full-body high-intensity workout but on a reformer, and it’s been killing my a**. I love it.”

