Taco Bell says Pete Davidson is the reason they're selling more breakfasts

Pete Davidson is a man of many talents: comedian, actor, dating connoisseur, and now he can add successful breakfast sandwich salesman to that list.

Davidson, 29, has been credited with increasing Taco Bell’s breakfast sales by nine per cent in Q4 of 2022 after appearing in an advertisement for them.

The ad, which ran back in October, features Davidson apologising on behalf of Taco Bell for creating intricate breakfast items like the naked egg taco.

“Taco Bell went a bit crazy with its breakfast. It was too much. What you need in the morning is tasty, simple food: fluffy eggs, melty cheese, sausage, hash browns, maybe wrapped in a warm tortilla,” Davidson said in the commercial.

Apparently, the former SNL cast member’s description of the Breakfast Crunchwrap was so appealing it actually helped drive revenue.

On an investor call on Thursday, Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said they brought Davidson in “to help drive consumer buzz for breakfast.”

“This led to a 9 per cent transaction growth,” he added.

Pete Davidson x Taco Bell | The Apology www.youtube.com

Introducing Davidson, and sticking to the basics of breakfast, has helped Taco Bell immensely.

Last year, Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief brand officer told CNN they “over-innovated in breakfast” saying today’s consumer wants “familiarity” and “comfort.”

Who better fits a familiar and comfortable image than Davidson? No one.

Other celebrities like Dolly Parton and Doja Cat have been hired by Taco Bell to market their products. Doja Cat created a jingle that went viral last year after she roasted her song.

In collaboration with Doja Cat, Parton is releasing Mexican Pizza: The Musical based on Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza.

Taco Bell performed well in the fourth quarter, with 11 per cent growth in US same-store sales compared to other Yum! Brands like KFC and Pizza Hut.

