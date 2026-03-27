Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner are expecting a baby – and the jokes write themselves

Taylor Lautner and wife Tay Lautner have announced they’re expecting their first child together, and jokingly hinted at the name.

On Thursday (26 March), the pair took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a series of wholesome snaps holding up the baby scans.

"What’s better than two Taylor Lautners?" they quipped as the caption alongside a white heart emoji.

It didn't take long for friends, family and fans to send congratulatory messages to the pair, with Twilight co-star Nikki Reed writing: "Oh my goodness, heart bursting. I love you guys. I can’t wait to watch your journey as parents unfold…"

E! News host Erin Lim Rhodes penned: "YEZZZ!!! CONGRATS TAY AND TAY!!! Can’t wait to meet baby Tay!!!!"

Singer Chad Tepper gushed: "No way. I’m sooooo happy for you guys omg omg omg I’ve seen you guys from when you 1st got together 2 really amazing humans you guys are gonna be great moms and dads."





The actor first went public with his relationship in 2018, before marking a major milestone with a romantic proposal in November 2021. The pair tied the knot the following year.

Ever since, their shared name has been the source of a lighthearted joke, one that’s taken on a life of its own following the pregnancy announcement.

One person insisted the couple had to follow the name tradition.

Another had their own speculations around the caption.





A third joked that they have to name the baby after the Twilight child, Renesmee.

Meanwhile, others got into the technicalities.

I guess we'll have to wait and see...

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