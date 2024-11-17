Taylor Lautner 'wins' viral camera flip TikTok trend with 'Twilight' take

Taylor Lautner delightedTwilightfans when he joined in on the viral camera flip TikTok trend where he made it abundantly clear he backs his character from the film franchise and is on Team Jacob.

The camera flip TikTok trend sees people sharing their opinion or advice they just so happen to "accidentally" flip the camera into selfie mode to "reveal" they were behind the statement - all while dramatic sad violin music plays in the background of the video.

"Honestly screw Edward. Bella should have ended up with Jacob," the on-screen text read while the wedding scene between Edward and Bella from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 played on the TV.

The camera then flipped to reveal Lautner who wrote: "Oh no no no," as he pretended to panic at being revealed.





Since participating in the trend, Lautner's video has received a whopping 92m views, 19.5m likes and over 108,000 comments from Twihard who showed their love for Team Jacob.

One person wrote: "Everybody go home he won this trend."

"In the clurb we all Team Jacob," another person said.

A third person added: "Not me liking the video before realizing who posted it."

"The fact that we all collectively thought 'me too; without knowing Taylor posted this is hilarious," a fourth person commented.

Someone else asked: "Jacob what are you doing here loca."

Though Lautner isn't the only celebrity to take part in the trend, Gordon Ramsay posted: "As humans we need to stop being afraid of Gordon Ramsay. He is a cool guy, not an idiot sandwich!" before flipping to the camera and saying "Oh s***" as he revealed himself.

Joe Jonas posted a video filming his older brother Kevin, where he wrote: "Guys we need to start recognising that our younger siblings are basically always right," as he flipped the camera onto himself and added: "Oops lol"





Here are some more of our favourite videos from the trend:

