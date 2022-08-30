Taylor Swift recently announced her new album will drop later this year, and fans are convinced that the news is peppered with some subtle digs at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The 32-year-old decided to let fans know at the MTV Video Music Awards in her acceptance speech when she won Video of the Year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(Taylor's Version) short film that her tenth studio album Midnights is set to be released on October 21.

On her social media, Swift described the project as "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

Swifties are certainly excited to hear the new material, as with any new information the fans famously like to read into new announcements and they have a theory that the singer is shading Kim and Kanye who she famously feuded with back in 2016 and have taken to TikTok to share their evidence.

Here's what fans have picked up on:

The album release day is on Kim's birthday

Firstly, some noticed the album release date for Midnights (October 21) also happens to be on Kardashian's birthday - coincidence?

"Did anyone realize October 21 is Kim's bday. This woman is on another level," one TikToker wrote in a video that has over 1.8m views, while someone else also added: "OCTOBER 21 IS KIM KARDASHIAN BIRTHDAY SHUT UP."

Music is typically released on Fridays to give the single or album the best chance to do well in the charts, so perhaps it's a case of October 21 just happened to be on a Friday this year (though we may never know either way).

While the album announcement was on DONDA's anniversary

Taylor Swift made her big album announcement on August 29 - which just so happens to be on the first anniversary of Kanye West's (or Ye) album DONDAwhich dropped last year.

"Taylor announcing TS10 on Donda's 1 year anniversary," one TikToker pointed out circling the date, as another also said: "Yes, the 21st of August it's Kim K's birthday the 29th of August (announcement of Midnights) is a year since Donda so Dr Swift is on a much higher level."

Swift announced Midnights at the VMA's - where her feud with Kanye began

As we established earlier, Swift used her Video of the Year win at this year's MTV Music Video Awards to announce her new album, the very same spotlight where West infamously got up on stage and interrupted her Best Video by a Female Artist speech at the 2009 Awards show.

Swifties also know that Swift considers 13 to be her lucky number and so can't help but point out it has been 13 years since the pop culture moment.

"Taylor Swift was born on the 13th. 13 years after the Kanye incident at the VMA's she accepts the VMA for her 10-minute version of a song, then announces her 10th studio album which is coming in the 10th month this year. Unsurprisingly it has 13 tracks," a TikToker summarised.

That's a cohesive set of numbers for sure.

The singer's VMA outfit choice was also a throwback for fans

Of course, Swift's look for the VMA's also had fans talking as she channelled a 1920s flapper with her crystal Oscar de la Renta outfit - but fans couldn't help but notice that it may be a callback to previous looks in her career.

One of those was the dress she wore to the 2009 VMA where the Kanye incident happened, as the dress back then had a similar silver shimmer as fans have called her 2022 look "the revenge dress."

While others pointed out that the crystal dress was reminiscent of a scene from the Look What You Make Me Do music video where Swift is sitting in a bathtub of diamonds.

The song from Swift's sixth studio album Reputation is believed to reference her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper name-dropped her in his song Famous.









With the album dropping on October 21, perhaps we can expect more theories to pop up on social media.

