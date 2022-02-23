Kanye West was filmed throwing his microphone to the floor in frustration as a result of sound issues during his Donda 2 live stream event in Miami.

The 44-year-old rapper who changed his name to Ye last year played tracks off of his new album as well as songs from his previous record Donda released in 2021.

In the clip, Ye's song Jail pt2 featuring Marilyn Manson and DaBaby version begins to play with accused rapist Manson joining Ye for the performance, however, there seemed to be a fault with the microphone as the rapper appeared to not be in sync with the music.

Ye then gave up attempting to sing and rap into the mic and chucked it to the ground which soon became a meme on social media.

Despite announcing Donda 2 will be released on February 22, the new album still hasn't dropped yet.

