Taylor Swift's Cardiff Bay tribute in Eras Tour cleaning cart leaves fans baffled

Taylor Swift has posted a series of photos about The Eras Tour's ending - but one image has left Swifties scratching their heads.

The pop star performed her last show in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (December 8) bringing an end to the tour, which had 149 shows and lasted nearly two years.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (December 11) Swift posted a number of photos from her final tour date, which included her waving goodbye to fans, sharing a hug with her dancers, and performing with support act Gracie Abrams.

"It was rare. I was there. I remember it," she wrote as the caption, the lyrics to her song "All Too Well".

There was even a snap of her inside her famous cleaning cart.

Eagle-eyed spotted Swift being transported to and from the stage inside the cleaning cart as videos went viral on social media last year and it was later confirmed by Swift herself as this was the singer's mode of transport in the music video for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart".









But in the latest Instagram photo, Swifties have been talking about the framed pictures inside the cleaning cart, as one includes a photo of Cardiff Bay in Wales.

Now, some Swifties will have seen this before inside Swift's Eras Tour book, a 256-page hardcover that features never-before-seen photos - which includes a snap of the interior of her cleaning cart where a picture of Cardiff Bay is also on display.

It was assumed among fans the framed picture tribute to the Welsh capital was only displayed for Swift's one-off show in Cardiff back in June, but judging by her recent Instagram post, it appears to be a permanent fixture, only prompting further confusion.

"I have so many questions, why is Cardiff Bay permanently in the cart???" one X, formerly Twitter user asked which has over 886,000 views and 19,000 likes.

In a follow-up post, they took a closer look at the images, also noticing how Swift has two different photos of Cardiff Bay - as the framed picture photographed in the Eras Tour book differs from the one seen in her recent Instagram post.

They added: "I’m EVEN MORE CONFUSED NOW I KNOW ITS TWO DIFFERENT PHOTOS OF CARDIFF used in the book and Vancouver dump?"

That's when other Swifties entered the discussion, and they believe the singer has two cleaning carts that transport her, as the show has two stages - so we've now seen the layout out to both cleaning carts rather than the photos being swapped out.

Meanwhile, Welsh Swifties have been speculating why she has a photo of Cardiff Bay:

"She loves an ice cream on the barrage," one person said.





"It was Taylor's favourite show out of the entire Eras Tour confirmed," another person suggested.





"It’s so she can get a nice view in her cart-iff," someone else quipped.





Cardiff is where Doctor Who is filmed so maybe she's a big fan of the BBC show?

So far, Swift hasn't revealed the reason why she chose photos of Cardiff Bay to decorate her cleaning carts with.

