Taylor Swift fans can't believe the amount of celebrities in her birthday party photo

Taylor Swift turned 34 on Wednesday and she celebrated the occasion with a party in a New York City restaurant which was packed to rafters with her famous friends.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer, who recently released her Eras Tour Movie on streaming services, booked out the Freemans Restaurant in downtown New York which we wouldn't expect any less from the Time Person of the Year.

Although a famous a person having a party isn't that interesting the most remarkable element of this gathering was the amount of famous people that Swift managed to invite.

According to BuzzFeed numerous big names were at the event including Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Alana Haim, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski and Jerrod Carmichael. Her producer Jack Antonoff was also said to be in attendance.

No sign of the singer's boyfriend Travis Kelce who had mandatory commitments with his football team the Kansas City Chiefs but alas People reports that the pair had a party on Sunday with friends in Kansas City.

Regardless, Swift shared a picture from the celebration on Instagram, adding in the caption: "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."









The photos have since gone viral with many fans in awe at the festivities and longed to learn what some of the conversations might have been.

One fan wrote: "Oh to have been a fly on the wall last night."

Another said: "All I see is beautiful people with a legend."

A third added: "I really love Taylor Swift's friendship with Blake Lively."

One notable absentee was Swift's friend Selena Gomez but the Only Murders in the Building actress did wish her pal Happy Birthday, writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift."

