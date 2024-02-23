Katy Perry reacts to Bad Blood at Taylor Swift concert

Katy Perry has posted her reaction to hearing Taylor Swift perform the song 'Bad Blood' live at the Sydney, Australia leg of the Eras Tour.

The 'California Girls' singer was one of the thousands in attendance at the Accor Stadium, posting several images and videos of the show on her Instagram account.

One of the videos was a brief snippet of Swift's performance of 'Bad Blood.' The 2014 song, taken from the 1989 album is strongly rumoured to be about the falling out between Swift and Perry, who were involved in a public feud with each other at the time.

The two have since reconciled their differences, with Perry even appearing in Swift's music video for the 2019 song 'You Need to Calm Down.'

That being said, Perry has made a cheeky nod to her being the subject of the song, by posting a shocked reaction as the tune was belted out Down Under but it's safe to say there is no bad blood between the pair anymore.

