Concern for Taylor Swift as she is seen struggling after performing six nights in a row

Taylor Swift fans have shared their concern for the pop star as she was seen coughing during a performance on her Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old brought her sell-out tour to Singapore's National Stadium for six nights in a row, but appeared to struggle as she performed her song Delicate.

In clips circulating on social media, Swift can be seen visibly coughing and attempting to clear her throat in between breaks during the song, while her singing voice sounded raspier than usual.

TikToker Josh (@heyjoshd) who posted a video of the moment expressed his worry about the Anti-Herosinger who wrote "hope she's okay. she's been coughing."





@heyjoshd hope she's okay. she's been coughing 🥹 #TheErasTour #TheErasTourSG #TaylorSwift

Since then, the video has gone viral and received 3.1m views, 357,000 likes, along with thousands of comments from Swifties who all wished the singer well.

One person said: "Oh no..finally i was wondering how she can do all these eras tour without getting sick coz damn queen was performing with all that rain n heat."



"Combination of weather change, humidity, (probably) physical tiredness. She’ll be better after a few weeks off," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "You can hear a raspy tone in her voice, she also seems more calm and reserved in her movements, the show must go on... a queen."

"Looks like she’s only got 2 shows then the whole of April off so hoping she can rest!" a fourth person commented.

After her shows in Singapore, Swift's next leg of the tour will commence in May where she will kick off her European shows in Paris, France for four nights in a row at Paris La Défense Arena from 9-12 May.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.