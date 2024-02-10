Taylor Swift set to make film directorial debut

Pop star Taylor Swift will begin producing her full-length directorial debut after finishing her world tour The Eras Tour, in December 2024, according to Puck.

Swift made her directorial debut back in 2021 with her All Too Wellshort film. The film, which stared Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, was based on Swift's song All Too Well, which had an extended 10-mintute version released in conjunction with the short film and the release of Red (Taylor's Version).

The film is reported to be made for Disney's Searchlight. the news comes after Disney paid $75 million for the rights of Swift's Eras Tour film for their streaming service Disney+.

In a statement to Variety, Searchlight’s presidents, David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said: “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

Although we currently know very little, fans are nevertheless excited about the development.

Back in 2022, Swift featured in Variety''s annual YouTube series 'Directors on Directors' with Martin McDonagh, and said: " I always wanted to tell stories. I have always written stories, poetry, songs. And I think this just grew out of that storytelling. And the more I did it, the more I loved it.

Every aspect of my job as a singer has affected the way that I am as a director. I’ve occasionally been in a film for very short periods of time. I really want someone to feel comfortable."

