Taylor Swift fans turn mysterious memoir into a bestseller but there's a problem

Taylor Swift fans are known for their sleuthing skills to uncover many of the singer's Easter eggs - and recently some believed a book release was on the horizon.

But alas, it has been confirmed by Varietythat Swift is not the author behind the book by Macmillan imprint Flatiron that everyone's talking about.

"Variety can report for certain that this mystery author is not, as rumored, Taylor Swift," the publication said.

"She is not gearing up to release a memoir almost simultaneously with her next album and smack in the middle of a national stadium tour, which might count as an excessive exercise in synergy even for someone as capable of project-multitasking as a Taylor Swift."

Rumours started when there was news of a celebrity releasing a memoir in July, with the identity of the star being kept under wraps and it didn't take long for Swifties to theorise that the mystery author was Swift.

From book store speculation, to a lack of book promotion, as well as the July 9 release date, and the book being 544 pages long (5+4+4=13 Swift's lucky number), fans went down the rabbit of hole of looking for evidence or Easter eggs that pointed to this theory.

So Swifties were keen to be the first to get their hands on the $45 book that's currently called "4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023" and pre-ordered copies in advance despite the lack of official details.

As a result, the book has climbed up the top 10 of the Amazon book sales chart, rising as high as No. 2 (it's currently No. 22 at the time of writing).

Currently, it is also sitting at No. 4. on the Barnes & Noble website, and No.2 on the booksellers' pre-orders chart.

But even if we still don't know who the author is, what can we expect from this mysterious book?

A screenshot which some believe may have been a pitch for the book on digital publishing catalog Edelweiss read:

“This is not a political book, it is a fun, celebratory title and will skew slightly younger, but is for people of all ages.

“This has global appeal and will have massive publicity. I would comp this to Flatiron’s Matthew Perry memoir... and a little bit to Spare by Prince Harry," as per Variety.

