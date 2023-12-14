Taylor Swift says 'no one's prouder to be a millennial' than her

Taylor Swift has declared that "no one's prouder to be a millennial" than herself in a recent post to celebrate her 34th birthday.

The pop star took to Instagram to share the news that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version) is now available to stream on Prime Video, and this coincided with her birthday on December 13.

"I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu," she began the caption with a reference to her song 'Long Live'.

"Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including 'Long Live', 'The Archer' and 'Wildest Dreams' at home!"

In the post, she used a number of emojis such as the hand heart, dragon, bow and arrow, as well as a blue heart icon - and she's not sorry about her excessive emoji usage as she addressed this in an extra part of the caption.

"PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!" Swift added along with a cake emoji (it was her birthday after all).









Swift was born in 1989 (and used her birth year as the title for one of her most popular albums), which puts her in the Millennial age bracket as this applies to those born between 1981-1996, according to Beresford Research.

Fans have been reacting to Swift's unapologetic pride in being part of the Millennial generation.





















