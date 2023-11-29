Taylor Swift fans aren't happy about her recent 'cash grabs'

Taylor Swift fans have expressed their disappointment at the singer branding her a "capitalist queen" following the announcement that her Eras Tour concert film will be available to rent next month.

From 13 December - Swift’s 34th birthday - the recording-breaking box office film will be available to rent on Apple TV+, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube.

It will also be an extended version of the movie and include three extra songs – “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” and “Long Live."

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Swift wrote on social media.

"Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13."

To rent the film for 48 hours in the comfort of your own home will cost $19.89 - a 1989 reference and a price some Swifties and other social media users aren't too pleased with.

This discussion comes after Swift hit billionaire status last month with a $1.1bn fortune according to Forbes.









































Though there were fans who were defending Swift and noted the rental prices of other popular movies this year such as Barbie..





















It's not the first time Swift has come under fire, as she was previously criticised for her limited edition merchandise drops.

During the release of Midnights, the Anti-Hero singer showed fans how they could create a clock if they bought four versions of the vinyl which each had a part of the clock face on the back of the jackets and also included fans needing to purchase of the clock hand separately.

These different versions of the album also each had a different bonus track, so fans who wanted each extra song on vinyl would have to buy every version.





















Her most recent release, 1989 (Taylor's Version) saw the release of four different vinyl versions of the album - each with the same songs but with a different themed colour and cover photo of Swift.

The first limited edition drop was the Sunrise Boulevard Yellow where fans were informed it would only be available for a limited time (48 hours) so many rushed to buy it.

However, after those two days Swifties were surprised to hear about another limited drop - this time the Aquamarine Green version which again was available just for 48 hours.

While the vinyls were $31.89 each, due to the rollout of the drops they couldn't be purchased together meaning they were have to pay separate shipping costs.

“Why. So. Many. Version. Of. The. Same. Damn. Album. Taylor. Why. So. Many. Version. Of. The. Same. Damn. Album. Taylor. I cannot deal with the money grabbing feel," one fan asked on the Taylor Swift subreddit.

"This is messy! messy dishonest sales tactics! every era it gets worse I swear! I don’t think taylor is directly responsible for this manufactured fomo-based sales strategy, but wow girlie. This is a piece of work," another fan wrote.

