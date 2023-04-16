As the weekend comes to a close, a lot of people have during their working lives, with feelings of dread and anxiety on Sunday evening for the week ahead - otherwise known as the "Sunday Scaries."
Many have since taken to TikTok to share their methods to get rid of those feelings, with the hashtag #sundayscaries receiving more than 341m views.
One of the way to relax is by listening to music, and SpaSeekers.com have discovered which songs and artists are best to add to our playlists to accompany our own Sunday evening wind-down routines.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
There were over 27,000 tracks on Spotify which have been added to playlists titled “Sunday Scaries” and those of been analysed.
From this research, it was revealed that Sunday Morning’ by Maroon 5 is the song added most frequently, featuring more often than other soothing songs such as ‘Stick Season’ by Noah Kahan and ‘Cigarette Daydreams’ by Cage the Elephant.
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ complete the top five, with Ocean also being the most popular artist in the top 25, with ‘Pink + White’ and ‘White Ferrari’ also making the cut.
Ocean's music appears to relax many since three songs of his were featured more than 24 times in Sunday Scaries playlists, with Ocean also ranked as the most popular artist overall, appearing over 300 times in the playlists analysed.
Other songs that feature in the top 25 include wind-down favourites ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay and Vance Joy’s ‘Riptide’, as well as Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’.
The 10 best songs to soothe the Sunday scaries, according to Spotify data
#
Title
Artist
No. of features
1
Sunday Morning
Maroon 5
48
2
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
44
3
Cigarette Daydreams
Cage the Elephant
36
4
Landslide
Fleetwood Mac
32
5
Lost
Frank Ocean
32
6
Good Days
SZA
32
7
Riptide
Vance Joy
30
8
Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)
Train
30
9
Iris
The Goo Goo Dolls
30
10
Banana Pancakes
Jack Johnson
30
11
Something in the Orange
Zach Bryan
30
12
Yellow
Coldplay
28
13
River
Leon Bridges
28
14
A Sunday Kind Of Love
Etta James
28
15
The Night We Met
Lord Huron
28
16
Pink + White
Frank Ocean
26
17
Ophelia
The Lumineers
26
18
Like Real People Do
Hozier
26
19
Better Together
Jack Johnson
26
20
Hell N Back
Bakar
26
21
Put Your Records On
Bailey Rae
26
22
Skinny Love
Bon Iver
26
23
Dreams - 2004 Remaster
Fleetwood Mac
24
24
White Ferrari
Frank Ocean
24
25
Another Love
Tom Odell
24
The 10 Most Popular Artists For Soothing Sunday Scaries
This research also looked at which artist featured most on Sunday Scaries playlists, and Frank Ocean was number one with 300 appearances among the 199 playlists analysed.
Ocean’s atmospheric blend of R&B, soul and hip-hop has long been the subject of critical acclaim, but with the artist last releasing music in 2016, it’s unknown as to when fans may get some more tracks to build out playlists further.
Country pop icon Taylor Swift, having been featured 294 times in the playlists - although she has upbeat pop hits, her recent albums ‘Midnights’, ‘Evermore’ and ‘Folklore’ have taken on a more whimsical folk style, which fit hand-in-hand with the dreamlike feelings many of us look to cultivate on a Sunday evening.
Rapper Mac Miller followed in third at 256 features, with SZA and Harry Styles rounding off the top five in 4th and 5th places respectively, with 238 and 216 inclusions apiece on Sunday Scaries playlists.
#
Artist
No. of features
1
Frank Ocean
300
2
Taylor Swift
294
3
Mac Miller
256
4
SZA
238
5
Harry Styles
216
6
John Mayer
208
7
Noah Kahan
206
8
The Lumineers
180
9
Drake
160
10
Rex Orange County
160
“Unfortunately, the Sunday Scaries are something that many people experience on a regular basis, and they do put a damper on otherwise restful and relaxing weekends," Jason Goldberg, Director at SpaSeekers.com commented.
The last thing we want for a Sunday evening is to feel full of stress and anxiety, so creating a routine to help you stay calm can be very helpful.
He added: “As well as creating a playlist to help reduce your stress levels, activities such as meditation and journalling, or even things like swimming and gardening, can be very effective for helping you wind down on a Sunday afternoon.
"Equally, spending time on a Friday planning your next work week can also help you to feel more prepared ahead of Monday morning and help to put the scaries to bed.”
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.