You can now place bets on what Taylor Swift will do at the Super Bowl

You can now place bets on whether pop sensation Taylor Swift will endorse President Biden's reelection bid at the Super Bowl.

The wager is one of several politics-related bets being offered on BetOnline ahead of the Super Bowl. Swift is famously dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with many speculating on whether Swift will be there to support him, as she is performing in Tokyo the day before.

Last week The New York Timesreported that Biden's reelection team is focusing on trying to get an endorsement from Swift.

Some right-wing personalities, including former Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, were even floating conspiracy theories to suggest the Super Bowl will be rigged in the Chiefs favour. They argued if the Chiefs were to win it would help the Democrats maximise the impact an endorsement from Swift could bring.

There are several other bets available, and Swift's backing of Biden is being offered at 10-to-1 odds. Other political long-shot odds include either Trump or Biden attending the Super Bowl, whether Usher will mention Biden in his halftime show, and if any commercials will make jokes about Trump and Biden.

Another wager includes bets on which will be higher: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s total number of pass attempts or the percentage vote Trump receives in South Carolina’s Republican primary Feb. 24.

There is also a prop bet focused on if the Super Bowl's viewership or voter turnout in November will be higher.

