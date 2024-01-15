Taylor Swift 'swag surfin' at Chiefs game called 'cringe but hilarious'

Taylor Swift was enjoying herself despite the sub-zero temperatures as she watched the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins - and even joined in with the "Swag Surfin'" celebratory dance.

The pop star attended the football game on Saturday to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Swift also went viral for sporting a Kelce '87' puffer jacket made by fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

It was the perfect jacket as winter storms have caused freezing cold weather in parts of the US, and it has caused the temperature to be minus 3 Fahrenheit and the wind chill was minus 25 at halftime, NBC reported, making it one of the coldest NFL playoff games in history.

At one point during the event, the Chiefs fans in the stands began dancing to the 2009 song "Swag Surfin,'" by Fast Life Yungstaz which has become somewhat of an anthem for the team.

Footage shows Swift as she joined in on the fun and danced with Kelce's mother Donna Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes.

The clip quickly went viral on social media as people couldn't quite believe what they were seeing, as one Twitter/X user wrote: "Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card."





While another described it as "cringe but more hilarious."





"I need to swag surf with Taylor Swift at a Chiefs game immediately," someone else tweeted.





























If you're wondering why the song is such a hit with Chiefs fans, Kelce himself explained this on his New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce.

"It's a classic man," he said.

"Since I really want to say since I've been here it's been a huge fourth quarter, big-time moment, big-time like drive in the game for our defense, they play a highlight video that has 'Swag surf'' on it as a song and it gets everybody hyped."

