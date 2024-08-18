Taylor Swift makes quiet song title update to seemingly shade Kanye West

Taylor Swift recently released her live mashup of "Mean" and "thanK you aIMee" and Swifties have quickly picked up on the singer referencing Kanye West instead of Kim Kardashian in a slight song title change.

In June, the pop star performed the song medley at one of her Eras Tour shows in London's Wembley Stadium and while "Mean" is from Swift's Speak Now era, "thanK you aIMee" is from her latest album release The Tortured Poets Department..

The latter song appears to be aimed at Kim Kardashian with the letters in the song title "KIM" being capitalised, and the lyrics are about a seemingly fictional story of a feud that Swift had with a woman called Aimee from her home town who appeared to be something of a bully who ended up being celebrated.

But with this latest live release, Swift has changed the song title to "thank You aimEe," with the letters "YE" being capitalised, appearing to refer to rapper and Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West who also goes by "Ye".

This beef famously goes back to 2016 when West released a song called 'Famous' which took a very direct pop at Taylor Swift, which Kardashian claimed the singer agreed to and even released audio of a phone call where she gave it the OK.

As a result, Swift was slammed online as social media users sided with Kardashian and West and it caused the All Too Well singer to disappear and then later returned with her album Reputation.

Then in 2020, the full phone call was leaked which proved that Swift had not agreed to what West wanted.

Of course, fans of Swift soon noticed the song title tweak and shared their thoughts.

One person said: "NOT THE Y AND E CAPITALIZED TN I’M"

"The Y E they are MESSY," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Them capitalizing YE and not KIM is actually crazy."

"I see what you did there with the letters. Nice," a fourth person commented.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel