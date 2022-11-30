Kanye West and reality TV and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian have recently settled their divorce - and the former rapper has to pay an eye-watering $200,000 a month in child support.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West (whose legal name is now Ye) after eight years of marriage, and they share joint custody of their four children: North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 3.

Both parties were declared legally single in March, with Kardashian also dropping "West" from her last name.

On Tuesday (29 November), the issues surrounding who gets what, and the custody of their children, were resolved in court proceedings.

The documents note that the two should come to agreements with one another about major decisions centred on their children's wellbeing.

Other expenses such as school, college and security for the kids will be shared evenly between West and Kardashian.

West has to pay $200,000 a month in child support - with West acknowledging that Kardashian has the children "80 per cent of the time", according to TMZ.

In late February 2021, the divorce documents between the former couple, which CNN obtained, Kardashian expressed her "desire to be divorced" and that West was spewing "misinformation" about their private business on social media, which caused "emotional distress."

The settlement between West and Kardashian comes after many brands severed ties with him over his antisemitic rhetoric.

Those brands include Adidas, Balenciaga, and Peloton.

In October, West sparked furry after he debuted "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show. White supremacists coined the phrase.

West also took to social media at the time and said he wanted to go "death con 3 on Jewish people," another facet of antisemitism.

He did apologise for that, but he later doubled down on the comments.

Elsewhere, Ye had announced his yearning to run for US president in the 2024 election and also hinted that he wanted former President Donald Trump to be his running mate.

West had a run for the presidential seat in 2020 but was unsuccessful with around 70,000 votes.

But things didn't go as planned when West - who was accompanied by white supremacist Nick Fuentes - met up with Trump for dinner at Mar-a-Lago.

Reports said the former commander-in-chief called West "a seriously troubled man."

