Donald Trump calls Kanye West a 'seriously troubled man' following dinner

Donald Trump has branded Kanye West a "seriously troubled man" following a dinner they had, where the rapper showed up with white supremacist, Nick Fuentes.

“I help a seriously troubled man...who has been decimated in his business... by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years.”

