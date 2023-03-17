The Rock and Brendan Fraser reunite in heartwarming moment at the Oscars

This year's Academy Awards provided us with a heartwarming reunion between Brendan Fraser and The Rock.

Fraser, who took home the Best Actor Award for his role in The Whale (2022) caught up with his The Mummy Returns(2001) co-star backstage and fans were delighted that The Rock posted footage of their catchup, describing it as a "Very cool full circle moment."

In the clip, Fraser and The Rock can be seen sharing a chuckle together before the Oscar winner introduced his two sons to the Black Adamstar.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The two actors previously starred alongside each other in the adventure horror sequel The Mummy Returns (2001) which The Rock references in his Instagram post to his 369m followers.

"Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser and his sons," he wrote.

"My very first film of my Hollywood career was THE MUMMY RETURNS, which Brendan was the star."

The Rock then described how he received criticism at the beginning of his acting career but that Fraser was "supportive" and welcoming to him.

"Lots of critics and cynics betting against me at that time, but Brendan welcomed me with open arms and was very supportive. I never forget kind people," he added.

"Now years later, Brendan wins his Oscar for BEST ACTOR in The Whale and I went on to become famous for wearing a fanny pack," The Rock joked.



"Congratulations, brother - enjoy your flowers."

This wasn't the only Hollywood reunion of the night as Ke Huy Quan who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022) was reunited onstage with Harrison Ford who he starred alongside in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) as a child.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.