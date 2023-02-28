TikTok grifters pretending to be escaped Andrew Tate

There are thousands of grifters out there on the internet, but a viral account on TikTok featuring someone pretending to be Andrew Tate might be the most outlandish of them all.

Not only are they claiming to be the controversial influencer, but they're also saying they've escaped from custody and they’re offering their own version of Tate’s “Hustlers’s University”.

Of course, the real Tate is currently being held in the country on suspicion of human trafficking and organised crime in Romania.

That’s not stropping the user, who goes by the name Dr. Reality, from trying to convince people otherwise.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The TikTok account uses what appears to be AI technology to mimic Tate’s voice and he also wears a mask in order to avoid being “cancelled”.

The Tate imitator speaks in the same type of motivational platitudes and rhetoric as Tate and promises to “turn your life around” if people buy a subscription to his online course.

Dr. Reality is offering an “Online Wealth Creation Course” for $21.21 (£17.63).

Writing in the comment section, the TikTok user added: “Hello my future millionaires. I have a very important message to tell you.

“I’m back. I’m finally back. I will not tell you where I am. If you think about it you will probably realise who I am.”

Let’s just say we’re sceptical…

The real Tate is still being held in Romania with his brother Tristan Getty Images

Meanwhile, the real Tate has been sharing messages with his fans on Twitter throughout the events of the past few months – now, he’s being mocked for asking if people have attempted the “impossible” task of “genuinely trying to fly”.

Tate has previously boasted about using his jail time to walk 10km a day and he also recently said he has had a run-in with a demon.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.