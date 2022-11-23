Don't worry if you didn't get Taylor Swift tickets, because one dad has the perfect solution.

Like many Swift fans, TikTok user chickenwangkween was hoping to score tickets to the highly anticipated Eras Tour but was unable due to issues with Ticketmaster.

For the first time in five years, Swift announced she would be touring the US and playing music from several of her albums including her most recent one, Midnights.

But millions of fans were out of luck after a presale fiasco with Ticketmaster caused people to wait in long queues, pay massive fees, and ultimately run out of tickets.

After going to her dad for help, the TikToker's father came up with a great solution- ask Swift directly.

In a video viewed over 15 million times, the TikToker filmed her dad messaging Swift on Instagram asking for tickets.

"No one panic my dad got us all hooked up with tickets," the TikToker wrote on her video. In the background of the video, a viral sound from Kris Jenner suggesting Kim Kardashian “just call Taylor up" played.

The message from the TikToker's dad read, "Hi, do you have any tickets for my daughter she is acting like a spoiled b**** and asking me for my Amex. Please help out a poor man from NJ. God Bless You TT."

With three million likes, people related heavily to the video and laughed at the dad's attempt to score tickets.

"At this point bestie I'm about to do the same," a commenter wrote.

"Exactly like it's really that simple," another person said.

"Not Kris Jenner telling Kim to call Taylor playing in the background," a TikToker wrote.

"'What would happen if you just called Taylor up?'" Another person commented.

Some commenters hoped that Swift would see the video and gift the fan and her father tickets.

Last week, Swift addressed tour ticket issues on Instagram and expressed disappointment in Ticketmaster for failing to keep up with demand.

