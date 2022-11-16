Amid the recent rumours that Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, radio personality Howard Stern compared the in-demand comedian to a "pollinating bee."

Speaking on his SiriusXM show on Tuesday (15 November), Stern praised Davidson.

"This dude is living the dream, and you know you could get a little jealous and go, 'jeez, I mean, why him?' Now, he's a funny dude. He's famous; he's rich; he's got big d*** energy. Everyone knows about his big c***," Stern said.

His co-host, Robin Quivers, jumped into the conversation, saying the Saturday Night Live alum should refrain from dating "any more famous women."

The shock jock then decided to share some advice for the comedian.

"[Emily] is a great beauty, but at some point, if he f**** so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee — he pollinates and then goes," Stern said.

He also said Davidson should be "careful" not to become the man who is known to sleep only with celebrity women.

Howard Predicted Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Would Date www.youtube.com

Interestingly enough, in September, Stern seemingly "predicted" the rumoured romance between Davidson and Ratajkowski when he suggested that the comedian pursue the newly divorced model as he felt it "would be a good matchup."

The King of Staten Island star and the High Low podcast host were first embroiled in the rumour of being together over the weekend.

Gossip site DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip from a fan to its Instagram, who claimed to have seen the two holding hands on a date in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair were supposedly chatting after being set up by mutual friends.

A source told Us Weekly that Davidson and Ratajkowski are in the "very early stages" of a relationship but "really like each other."

Davidson and Kardashian were in a relationship for nine months before splitting in August, and Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July.

They were married for four years and share a son, Sylvester, 1.

In the following months, Ratakowski was linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

As for Davidson, he's been rather quiet after his split from the SKIMs founder and TV personality.

The comedian is known to have dated many people in Hollywood, including Kate Beckingsale, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few.

