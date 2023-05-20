Tom Grennan steps in to help Argentinian Coventry fan reach Wembley dream

Tom Grennan has helped a Coventry fan from Argentina by covering his expenses and allowing him to watch his team's Championship play-off final next weekend.

The singer-songwriter made the offer to Lauti, a passionate Coventry supporter who planned to sell his car in order to be able to fly over to watch the crucial match live.

Speaking to BBC Sport Coventry & Warwickshire, Lauti described his feelings about the upcoming play-off match against Luton Town on May 27, which could result on the side returning to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years if they win the game.

"What happened is just unbelievable. I have no words to describe what I am feeling now," the Argentine said.

"When I started to support Coventry we were playing at Wembley too, but we were playing against Exeter in League Two so I never expected this.

Grennan was true to his word in helping out the Coventry fan Getty Images

He added: "This is more than a dream come true. I am selling my car. I think my girl is not happy because I am selling it to go to Wembley.

"We are one game away from our dream, from playing again in the Premier League so vamos Sky Blues."

Soon, the video caught the attention of Grennan who tweeted out his generous offer (and saved Lauti from selling his car) as the singer noted he will not be able to attend the match because he's got to perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.

"I WILL PAY FOR THIS LAD!!!! I can’t go to the final as I’m performing at BBCR1 weekend in Dundee," Grennan wrote.

"Devastated to miss the game, but instead I’ll pay for this lad to come over for the game. Does he have a ticket? Someone let me know."

In a follow-up tweet, Grennan replied to another Coventry fan who set up a GoFundMe page for Lauti and was keen to send the money over.

Grennan proved to be a man of his word as the footy fan shared an image of the £2,000 transaction that the singer donated, calling him an "absolute legend."

Previously, Grennan trained to be a professional footballer as a youngster and was on the books at Luton (who Coventry are up against in the play-offs) and also took part in Soccer Aid last year.



