The owner of Binley Mega Chippy has no idea why so many people are obsessed

The owner of viral Binley Mega Chippy in Coventry has finally spoken out about its recent success - and is still confused by what has even happened.

Vice went down to the chippy, when Kamal Gandhi revealed he had "no idea at all" it was trending.

"They're all new people...they're all new," he admitted of the giant queues snaking round the car park. "I don't know where they're coming from...no idea at all."

However, he said he didn't invent the name Binley Mega Chippy, and it was called that when he bought it.

