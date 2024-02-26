Travis Kelce chose to 'marry' Katy Perry over Taylor Swift in 2016

A clip has resurfaced of a 2016 Travis Kelce who was asked to choose among three woman celebrities whom he would "Marry Kiss and Kill."

Among one of the options was future girlfriend Taylor Swift, as well as pop stars Katy Perry and Ariana Grande.

Kelce told Afterbuzz TV, he would reluctantly kill Grande, marry Perry and kiss Swift, as per TMZ, - and now six years on, the NFL star is dating Swift.

The clip was shared once again after Perry was spotted at one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Sydney, Australia last week (February 23,) where Kelce was also in attendance to support his girlfriend.

Perry took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the concert which include a selfie with Swift as well as her reaction to the song Bad Bloodwhich is rumoured to be about a past feud between the two singers, which has since been quashed when Perry starred in Swift's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video in 2019.

The 'Roar' singer wrote for her post caption: "got to see an old friend shine tonight."









Meanwhile, Kelce also appeared to enjoy the show from the VIP tent and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be seen interacting and exchanging friendship bracelets with Swifties.

This turn of events appear to have surprised fans who wrote: "was not expecting a katy perry x travis kelce bad blood moment in the year of our lord 2024."

Swift also gave her boyfriend a shoutout during her performance during Karma where she sung "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," a call-out she previously did when Kelce attended her show Buenos Aires show, back in November.

