Even Travis Kelce thinks the hype around him dating Taylor Swift is too much

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making headlines after the musician attended two of the Kansas City Chiefs games - but the American footballer has since spoken out about all the attention the dating rumours have brought.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis discussed the matter with his brother and Philadelphia Eagle player Jason Kelce.

Jason asked Travis for his thoughts on how the NFL treats celebrities who attended games, and asked his brother to "take away your feelings for Taylor".

To which Travis laughed before sharing his thoughts.

"I think it's fun when they show who is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching," he said.

Swift has attended a number of Chiefs games this year Jason Hanna/Getty Images

“They're overdoing it,” Jason interjected, and then Travis replied: “They're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation.

"[But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Since the podcast episode came out, the NFL has responded on Wednesday (October 4) with a statement on the topic via PEOPLE.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," it read.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

“The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

