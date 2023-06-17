Wes Anderson admits that he's never seen a TikTok video including one's imitating him

No, Wes Anderson hasn't been scrolling on the For You page, as the filmmaker revealed that he has never seen a TikTok - despite there being an entire trend about his films.

The 54-year-old is widely known for his distinctive cinematic style in terms of cinematography, colour design and composition, and some of his films include The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), The French Dispatch (2021), and most recently Asteroid City (2023) and many more.

Earlier this year, a TikTok trend emerged where people filmed their mundane activities with symmetrical shots and quirky music and it all began with TikToker @avawillyums who filmed her train journey emulating the movie director.

The hashtag "Wes Anderson Trend," now has over 216m views, however despite the virality of the trend, Anderson himself still hasn't seen a single TikTok.





@avawillyums With a good imagination, everything is symmetrical. Let a girl day dream! #wesanderson

Speaking to The Daily Beast, he confessed when asked about the emergence of AI-generated trailers that reimagine classic movies such as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Dune in his cinematic style.

"I’ve only been exposed to it verbally. I haven’t seen any of it," he said.

"Obviously, it’s easy for me to go to the right web page and see it. I choose not to really engage. I guess it’s because I don’t want to get distracted by that."

He added: "It’s a bit like if you’re told, 'Your friend does a great version of you.' Maybe you say, I’d really like to see it, and maybe you say, I don’t want to see a version of me, even if it’s good. It can be like, “Is that me?” That’s not necessarily the thing you want."

It was after this that he mentioned how he hadn't seen a single TikTok video.

Anderson said: "At some point, I’m sure I’ll go in there and see. But I’ve never seen a TikTok, for instance, of anything. I’m not going to start with me. [laughs]"

Meanwhile, Anderson's latest film Asteroid City (2023) is set to be released on June 19 and stars Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Edward Norton, Steve Carell, Hope Davis, Live Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hong Chau, Maya Hawke, Stephen Park, Willem Dafoe, and Margot Robbie.

