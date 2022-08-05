Steve Carell trying to pronounce CBeebies is way funnier than it should be

A clip has resurfaced from Steve Carell's CBeebies bedtime story last month, and his attempt at pronouncing the children's TV channel is far funnier than it should be.

"Imagine never having watched CBG...CCGeebies...CB," he began, trying not to laugh. "Well...I can imagine it."

The actor read The Eyebrows of Doom.

“I loved reading to my kids when they were younger so it was a great pleasure to read a Bedtime Story for CBeebies, (about a pair of mischievous eyebrows causing havoc),” Carell said in a statement about the story.

