Tom Hanks jokes about why he loves crashing weddings

Tom Hanks admits he loves crashing weddings because it makes them more memorable for everyone.

“It’s my ego, unchecked,” he said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"‘What would these people like more than anything else to remember this magic day of days? Oh I know, me!’”

He recalled a time a movie he was working on double-booked a location with a wedding.

"I said ‘Hey listen, we have a thing, but would you do me the honour of escorting you to your bridal altar?’ So we did it,” he added.

