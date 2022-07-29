Will Smith has decided to reclaim the narrative after the Oscar's slap by posting a five-minute long video apologizing for his actions and clearing things up.

On Friday, Smith, 53, posted the video to his YouTube page titled "It's been a minute..." in which he answers questions from people about the night he slapped Chris Rock, apologizes to his family, and directly addresses Rock.

We've broken down the video line-by-line, to analyse what Smith said.

"I was fogged out by that point"



At the beginning of the video, Smith explains he did not apologize to Rock in his acceptance speech because he was "fogged out by that point" insinuating he was so angry his mentality was not clear.

"It's all fuzzy" he added.

"I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

Smith confirmed he has reached out to Rock to personally apologize but Rock isn't ready to speak with him yet. So far, Smith has issued public apologizes to Rock, one of which was criticized by Rock's mother.

"I want to apologize to Chris's mother."

Speaking of, Smith issued a formally apology to Rock's mother and family. The King Richard star says he saw the interview Rock's mother gave and "didn't realize...how many people got hurt in that moment."

Smith went on to specifically apologize to Tony Rock, the younger brother of Rock.

"You know, Tony Rock was my man. And this is probably irreparable."

Back in April, Tony addressed the slap while performing on a stage saying, "You gonna hit my motherf***ing brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?" referring to the joke that led to Jada Pinkett-Smith to roll her eyes.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and the complexities of what happened in that moment... there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment."

Smith tells fans he has deeply reflected on his actions that night and regrets how he behaved. On her show Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith told fans that the Smith family was focusing on "deep healing".

"I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it, I'm sorry, babe."

Here, Smith alludes to the history between the two comedians that let him to lash out. Chris previously made jokes about Smith and Pinkett-Smith at the 2016 Oscars.

"I wanna say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us."

Once again, Smith apologizes to his family for causing a scene and drawing unnecessary attention to him family.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor went on to apologize to his fellow nominees for overshadowing their moments with his act of violence, specifically QuestLove

"I can still see Questlove's eyes. You know, it happened on Questlove's award and... I'm sorry really isn't sufficient"

Among with the backlash Smith received, much of it was about Smith's diversion from Questlove's award for Summer of Soul.

"I am deeply remorseful, and I'm trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. Right? I'm human. I made a mistake and I'm trying not to think of myself as a piece of s***."

One of the standout moments from Smith's video is his comments on being remorseful without being ashamed. Smith reminds everyone all humans make mistakes and he is putting in the work to make better decisions.

"I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world."

Smith reminds his fans of his intentions with life- to stand for a platform of positivity.

"And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Finally, Smith assures people that time will heal all wounds and extends another olive branch to Rock.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

