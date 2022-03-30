Los Angeles police officers were called to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's mansion after a mysterious drone was spotted flying overhead.

Police cars drove through the gates of the home the couple shares in Calabasas, the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County, California.

Splash News snapped images of the officers arriving on the scene at 2.40pm local time on Tuesday (March 29), two days after the King Richard actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage for making a joke about Jada's hair .

Since the incident, Smith has been facing both criticism and support in the media. And although Rock has opted out of pressing charges, Smith issued an apology to the comedian and described his actions as "out of line."

In a report from Page Six, Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, confirmed that police arrived after someone made a report about a drone flying through the extravagant neighbourhood. But once the deputies got there, they couldn't locate the drone because it had "already left the area."

Salcon also didn't confirm if the Smiths called in the complaint or another neighbour nearby.

According to dronelaws.com, drones are legal in California for "recreational and commercial use" as long as they are in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight controls implemented by local governments,

Drones still aren't allowed to "enter the airspace of persons to capture images without consent," among other things.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they are aware of what occurred between Rock and Smith on Sunday and will still be "available to complete an investigative report" should Rock have interest in filing a report at another time.

Elsewhere, Steve Cooley, the former Los Angeles County district attorney, told the New York Postthat the Los Angeles city attorney could still bring "charges without relying on the victim."

"It's not Chris Rock versus Will Smith in a criminal matter. The LAPD and the city attorney should not close the door on what was an obvious criminal offense and is easily provable," he said.

