Which film won Best Picture? Who won the best actor and actress awards? At this point, no-one really knows or cares – there’s only one thing people will remember from this year’s Oscars.

Will Smith walked onto the stage before swinging his fist or palm at Chris Rock in one of the ‘ugliest moments’ in the history of the awards last night.

The feed from the the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was then pulled for millions around the world, but viewers in Australia and Japan got a far clearer picture of events - and the unedited footage of the baffling incident has since been shared on social media.

A visibly shocked Rock said after being hit: “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Smith, who was visibly furious, then shouted: “Keep my wife's name, out of your f***ing mouth."

It came after Rock began making GI Jane jokes at the expense of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. He was presumably upset given the reason for his wife's short-hair; she's battled with alopecia for years.

"It was a GI Jane joke," Rock said, before Smith angrily shouted the same response.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television," he then added, clearly dazed by what had just happened.

As you can imagine, it’s all the internet is talking about after the ceremony and social media had a field day in the aftermath – here are some of the best reactions.

























































Smith then won Best Actor for King Richard 15 minutes after the incident took place and he referenced a piece of advice Denzel Washington had just given him.



“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” Smith said. “I know, to do what we do, we’ve gotta be able to take abuse. You’ve gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. You’ve gotta smile and pretend that that’s okay.

“Denzel said to me a few minutes ago”, adding Washington said: “‘In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you’.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

