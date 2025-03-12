Another Xbox exclusive coming to PS5 next month hints at game update

It seems the floodgates have truly opened for Xbox exclusives to release on PlayStation.

Forza Horizon 5 lands on April 28, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a timed Xbox exclusive that's expected to be releasing on PS5 very soon and there have been a number of rumours about both Halo and Gears of War, arguably Xbox's most synonymous series, heading to its former rival too.



It's understood another Xbox exclusive could be on its way to PS5 as soon as next month if official patch notes released by its developer are anything to go by.

And that game is Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition.

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition could be on its way to PS5 as soon as next month / Screenshot from Xbox

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition is a real-time strategy game that released in 2019 and is a remaster of the 1999 release Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original, including all of its expansions.

The game's developer has already released patch notes way in advance of a major update next month because they are "legendarily long".

The studio has already teased the game would be coming to PS5 and added a new expansion is planned as well as the huge list of updates.

But these extensive patch notes going live now ahead of the update in mid-April hints the game may be on its way to PlayStation for then.

The timeframe of Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition releasing on PS5 has not yet been officially confirmed.

