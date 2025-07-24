Battlefield 6 reveal trailer sparks gamer frenzy: 'My heart skipped a beat'

Battlefield 6's reveal trailer has dropped for the world to see - and gamers have been sent into a frenzy, with one going as far as saying "my heart skipped a beat" at seeing a certain feature.

In a premiere, the reveal started as if to show a press conference about to take place. The trailer showed the President of the United States addressing media about an unprovoked attack from a rising organisation called Pax Armata.

Pax Armata is a Private Military Corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict.

A lot of destruction was shown, including helicopters crashing into each other, one flying into a building, a tank blowing up another building and a dam being destroyed.

The big one was New York City being shown to be under attack with one of its iconic bridges being blown up.

Glimpses of what appear to be missions were shown, including an infiltration mission at night, enemies being gunned from a helicopter, a mission set in a mountainous region, amphibious warfare and a high-speed mission in the subway.

The footage shown is in-engine, not gameplay. The multiplayer reveal is happening on 31 July.

A campaign teaser was shared 24 hours before this, showing NATO under attack with its Georgia base hit, Gibraltar invaded and NATO's secretary general assassinated, all by Pax Armata.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer www.youtube.com

And fans have loved what they've seen from the reveal trailer.

On a Reddit thread in the Battlefield Subreddit, one user said: "I have seen amphibious warfare, my heart skipped a beat 😭🙏"

Another said: "The 2-3 min pre-reveal video was great for setting the tone and building suspense. I'm intrigued by this campaign now."

A third cautioned: "Looking good, looking good... But so did the first 2042 trailer. Everyone hold on to your wallets till we know more."

"Love the homage to that jet manoeuvre from Top Gun Maverick," a fourth said.

And a fifth commented: "EPIC trailer."

After months of extensive playtesting through its Battlefield Labs programme, where gamers from all over the world got to try and test the game out across different platforms, Electronic Arts (EA) announced on Tuesday (22 July) a reveal trailer would release on Thursday (24 July).



There have been extensive leaks from the playtest and from dataminers and fans were initially encouraged by what they saw in them.

And now the reveal trailer has caused full on meltdown.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.