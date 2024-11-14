What time does Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 start?

Seasonal content in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to get underway very shortly and Activision has published a very detailed blog post explaining everything that's new in the first huge update.

Season 1 of Black Ops 6 starts at November 15 at 5pm GMT / 12noon ET / 9am PT.

The Black Ops battle pass will launch at the same time as this.

This remains very similar to other recent Call of Duty games in that there is a free tier, standard and BlackCell with different levels of rewards for each.

Three new maps will be playable when Season 1 starts; Hideout, Extraction and Heirloom. There will be another new map along with the return of Hacienda and a festive-themed Nuketown later on in the season.

There's a brand new Ransack mode where players have to collect gold and stash it along with Prop Hunt returning. There will be limited time modes midway through the season and beyond with Multiplayer Ranked Play arriving soon after the season launch.

New Zombies content is coming midway through the season.

In Warzone, there's a new Resurgence map in Area 99 that's based on Nuketown with the same style of fast and frenetic gameplay. Urzikstan will be back at launch with Rebirth Island returning midway through the season.

There are seven new weapons accessible across the season, including four primaries (the Krig C AR, Saug SMG, Maelstrom Shotgun and AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle), a special secondary (the foldable Sirin 9mm) and two melees (Power Drill and Cleaver).

Gun performances across the board have been tweaked too.

There are new operators and skins to be unlocked as part of the battle pass as well along with new content purchasable in the in-game store.

