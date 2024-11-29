Light of Motiram slammed as 'shameless' copy of PlayStation favourite by fans

A new open-world multiplayer survival game set in a world where nature meets machine has been ripped apart online for being a "shameless" copy of PlayStation's iconic Horizon series according to fans.

Developer Tencent has revealed Light of Motiram and it looks almost exactly like the Horizon games Zero Dawn and Forbidden West.

The game will be releasing for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store but there is no official release date yet.

A new seven minute trailer also shows a robotic companion at the player's side like the one seen in the Destiny games.

It's since emerged the game will also release on iOS, Android - and even PS5.

Yes, PlayStation is supporting it even though it is reported a multiplayer Horizon game is being worked on...

That's not stopped Light of Motiram being torn apart online though.

One account simply said: "No shame."

Another branded it a "shameless Horizon: Forbidden West ripoff".

One user asked how Sony allowed it to happen.

"This is a lawsuit served on a silver platter," another posted.

One asked: "How do you invest so much money and time into developing a game when you know it's blatantly copying the core visual elements and art direction from another game?"

Another pointed out that in the latest trailer, even the music sounds similar.

"Tencent come on," one posted.

Another said: "This is shameless."

However despite all of this, as one user correctly pointed out, it "seems like PlayStation is approving of this title" as it has released a trailer on its official channel.



