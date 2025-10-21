Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date could sensationally change but fans are split

A renowned Call of Duty leaker has reiterated claims the release date for Black Ops 7 could still change less than a month out from its current date.

Black Ops 7 is scheduled to release on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC but the reputable leaker, who posts on X / Twitter as @TheGhoseOfHope, claimed last month the date could be brought forward.

And the leaker has reiterated those claims and says there is still a chance this could happen less than a month out from its current scheduled date.

@TheGhostOfHope posted: "Seems like there's some evidence of a potential release date change for Black Ops 7 where it could move up a week.

"Not sure I buy it yet but would be a pleasant surprise if it happens."

The claims divided gamers before and it still remains that way if the comments on @TheGhostOfHope's recent post are anything to go by.

One social media said: "I'd prefer they just do campaign early access and leave the 14 November date for the rest of the game. But I doubt that'll happen again."

Another commented: "Could be for digital editions, not sure about the logistics of physicals this close to launch."

"The current release date works PERFECTLY with everything I have going on, if they move it up I'm cooked," one said. "Might be the only year I wouldn't want Call of Duty earlier LMAO."

Another said: "I hope I'm so ready."

"PLEASE @Treyarch," one pleaded.

Another mused: "Interesting rumours, would definitely shake things up if true. Early campaign access could make sense logistically but a full-date shift seems tricky so close to launch."

One commented: "I doubt they change it so soon but I really want them to 😭"

And another speculated: "CAMPAIGN EARLY ACCESS???????"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the latest entry into the Call of Duty series and is a direct sequel to the beloved Black Ops 2, following a team of agents led by David Mason.



At launch, the game will have 16 6v6 multiplayer maps, including some returning fan favourites from the franchise, plus two 20v20 maps.

A hugely popular feature that will be carried over from the open beta is Open Matchmaking, meaning that lobbies will feature players with a much wider skillset instead of games being skill-based and it will make finding games much quicker.

To be clear, talk about the release date changing is nothing more than speculation and rumour at this time as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is officially scheduled to release on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.



