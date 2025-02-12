Only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) and the most recent entry in the series in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are currently available to Game Pass subscribers.

Xbox has previously said it would be bringing more Call of Duty games to its Game Pass subscription service after it completed its $69bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Only two Call of Duty titles are available at present and they both dropped when Black Ops 6 released in October 2024; the free-to-play Warzone was also part of that.

But that could be about to change if a new leak proves true.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could be on its way to Game Pass / Activision

XboxEra sources sources first said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) will be joining the service in March or April this year with Insider Gaming sources corroborating this report.



It's not yet clear if this will be the original 2009 game or the remastered version that released in 2020 which only included the campaign with no online mode.

If it does release, it would be the first classic Call of Duty title to release on Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) joining Game Pass has not been officially confirmed.



Elsewhere in gaming, indy100 has taken a look at everything that will be announced at the PlayStation State of Play event and Tomb Raider fans have a huge new Lara Croft release to enjoy later this year.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.