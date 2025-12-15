Fans notice these hidden changes to Taylor Swift songs on music streaming platform

Taylor Swift fans are known for unearthing the pop star's hidden Easter eggs, and they think they've just stumbled upon the latest one...

Eagle-eyed Swifties couldn't help but notice some lyrical changes to two songs off the singer's 2017 album Reputation and of course have taken their findings to social media to try and figure out what this is all about.

Here is what we know so far, including the new lyrics and the fans' theory about this.

What songs have changed?

Those who stream Swift's discography on Apple Music highlighted a change to the track as the lyrics were previously, "If a man talks s***, then I owe him nothin'/I don’t regret it one bit ’cause he had it comin’.”

Now the new version goes, "If a man talks s***, then I owe him nothin'/And if he calls me a b****, then he had it coming."

@darbss66 It sounds different!!! #reputation #taylorswift

Then in the song 'Delicate,' the song used to go, "Oh, damn, never seen that color blue," but the new version is, "Goddamn, never seen that color blue."





@lizziecl0uds DELICATE AND IDSM ???#reputationtaylorsversion #taylorswift #swifttok #reputation #trending

It seems that these differences have only been heard by Apple Music users thus far, while the follow-along lyrics in the app have not changed to reflect the new lyrics, either, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.





How have Swifties reacted?

This has prompted a lot of discourse amongst fans on social media, with some speculating and theorising that this is the pop star's way of teasing Reputation (Taylor's Version).

But then again, Swifties have previously thought this re-recording was going to be released before, but it never was, leading some of them to also believe the pop star is 'clowning' them again.

One person said, "I knew there are explicit versions in the vault cause no way reputation out of all albums was meant to be clean."





"It's been a minute," a second person wrote, along with an image of a clown.

A third person posted, "WHY THE F*** is it always reputation. ALWAYS reputation and ALWAYS JUST reputation. WE ARE TIRED CLOWNING FOR THIS ALBUM."









"One new/different line and I feel like I'm listening to a new song," a fourth person commented.









Someone else reacted "It wouldn’t be Eras tour in the news without Rep TV clowning."

What has Swift said about Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

In May, Swift shared the news that she bought back the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums and in this update also acknowledged the increased hype around Reputation (Taylor's Version) being released.

"I know, I know. What about Rep TV?" Swift wrote in her letter where she gave "full transparency" on what stage the re-recorded album is at.

"I haven't even recorded a quarter of it," the singer confessed, as she explained the 2016 album was "so specific to that time in my life I kept hitting a stop point when I tried to remake it."

"All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief. To be perfectly honest, it's one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved on by redoing it. Not the music, or photos or videos. So I kept putting it off."

Swift also teased at the time that "There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch."

Elsewhere from indy100, Taylor Swift gave fans behind the scenes look at the Eras Tour.

