Very first gameplay revealed of Cronos: The New Dawn by Silent Hill 2 Remake devs

A very first look at gameplay of Cronos: The New Dawn, the latest survival horror game from Bloober Team which developed Silent Hill 2 Remake, has been revealed.

A gameplay trailer showed a dark sci-fi setting with gameplay elements and monsters similar to what can be found in Dead Space games.

The key message from the trailer is 'don't let them merge' as it showed downed enemies can be absorbed by others through a grotesque process called Merging to become even more powerful foes if the bodies are not burned by the player.

This will be one of the game's core mechanics, according to developers.

Jacek Zieba, co-director and Producer, said: "Imagine this: a distorted mix of sci-fi, time travel, retro-futuristic dread and body horror - all set against the gritty backdrop of 80s Poland. What a ride, right? And whatever you do... Don't let them merge."



Wojciech Piejko, co-director and designer, added: "How do you fight them? Fire! Burn the fallen before they merge with living creatures. The merge changes the game, adding a whole new layer of strategy to combat. Push your survival instincts to the max."

Players will fight enemies known as Orphans / Screenshot from Bloober Team

Cronos: The New Dawn is set across two different time periods - the grim ruins of a post-apocalyptic future as well as 1980s-era Poland.

The game puts players into the decaying district of New Dawn, inspired by real-life Nowa Huta.

Players play as a Traveller, an agent of the mysterious Collective, emerging from a dystopian future to dive back into time and extract key people before they perish in the apocalypse.

Enemies known as the Orphans are encountered throughout, similar to Necromorphs in Dead Space.

Cronos: A New Dawn is a brand new IP from the makers of Silent Hill 2 Remake / Screenshot from Bloober Team

Cronos: The New Dawn will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2025.

