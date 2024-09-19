Dr Disrespect remains one of YouTube's most watched streamers despite controversies

Dr Disrespect remains one of the most popular YouTube streamers despite the controversies that have surrounded him this year.

The streamer recently reappeared after a two month break in a fiery comeback stream called 'The Truth', now his most watched broadcast on YouTube, on September 6 in which he addressed allegations he had inappropriately messaged a minor on Twitch.

Soon after that, in another stream where Dr Disrespect loaded up Deadlock, in the very first online game he played the other players all left when they realised who had joined their team.

Despite the controversies and Dr Disrespect himself taking the hiatus, according to data from Streams Charts, he is the second most popular American streamer in 2024, only behind IShowSpeed, based on the number of hours watched.

This year, Dr Disrespect has streamed for 555 hours and has been viewed for a total of 14.08m, comfortably above third-placed Ludwig with 10.19m hours viewed but some way behind Speed who has been viewed for 24.97m hours despite only streaming for 337.

Dr Disrespect previously confirmed he was banned from the streaming platform for messaging a minor in a lengthy statement, which has since been deleted, after allegations were made by two former Twitch employees.



He received a huge backlash online after making the admission; a number of companies cut its ties with him, including Midnight Society which despite mutually agreeing to part company has since distanced itself even further.

In his comeback stream, Dr Disrespect also claimed to use the word 'minor' in his deleted statement and "emphasise" it so it would be picked up.

Part of that statement said: "Were there Twitch Whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes."

Dr Disrespect also said he is planning to reapply to YouTube for his channel to be monetised again on September 25.

