When can I play Elden Ring: Nightreign on PlayStation, Xbox and PC?

Elden Ring: Nightreign is launching imminently across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC with slightly different timings across the world for when players can get stuck into it.



In the US, the game will be playable on consoles on May 29 at 9pm and on PC at 3pm for those in the PT timezone. For those in ET, it will be available at 12 midnight on May 30 and 5pm on May 29 on PC.

In CT, the game will be playable on console at 11pm and 5pm on PC on May 29.

Across Europe, Asia, Africa and Oceania, the game will release on consoles at 12 midnight local time on May 30. It's slightly different for PC players; those on BST will be able to play the game at 11pm on May 29.

An official global release timings map has been shared.

The global release timings for Elden Ring: Nightreign / FromSoftware, Bandai Namco

Pre-load is available for those who have already preordered the game.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is a new co-op game set in the world of Elden Ring where players have to journey to Limveld in order to hunt and destroy one of the eight Nightlords.

The game is designed to be played in groups of three but can be played solo. Co-op requires an internet connection to play but solo does not.

Crossplay for different platforms is not available but players can play across different generations of consoles - so PS4 players can play with those on PS5 and Xbox One players with Xbox Series X/S but PlayStation players cannot play with those on Xbox.

Elsewhere from indy100, Star Wars Battlefront 3 hopefuls are admitting defeat after EA reportedly cancelled a game, closed a studio and made more layoffs and a look at everything that's new in the latest Fortnite update.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.