'It's out of the question now': Star Wars Battlefront 3 hopefuls are admitting defeat

Those who were hopeful Star Wars Battlefront 3 would eventually be developed by Electronic Arts (EA) seem to have admitted defeat after the company reportedly confirmed the closure of a studio, causing more layoffs, and the cancellation of a game.

IGN reports EA is cancelling its Black Panther game and shutting down Cliffhanger Games.

EA is also understood to be laying off some workers on both the mobile and central teams, according to an email sent to staff by EA Entertainment president Laura Miele that has been seen by IGN. However those affected will be offered other roles within the organisation.



Miele is also reported to have said the company will focus on a small handful of franchises going forward which are Apex Legends, Battlefield, The Sims and Skate with EA continuing to invest in Iron Man and the third Star Wars: Jedi game.

It seems once the Jedi game is released though, EA will not be looking to make any more Star Wars games.

This is despite Star Wars Battlefront 2 seeing a resurgence following a successful social media campaign. On Monday (May 26), Battlefront 2 hit an all-time high player count of more than 18,000 players on Steam. The previous high was less than 11,000.

There was hope among some that this could lead EA to develop Battlefront 3 however those who were hopeful seem to have admitted defeat.

Redditor Over-Midnight1206 posted in the StarWarsBattlefront Subreddit: "Appreciate BF3 is out of the question now."

And others have been sharing their thoughts, with some hopeful it will be picked up by another developer.

Boekster said: "Can't believe EA fumbled one of the biggest IPs in existence."

Weakness_Equivalent said: "Someone else can make it."

bob8570 said: "I'm all for being hopeful but there's no way anyone actually thought they were gonna make a new Battlefront game."

Jad3nCkast said: "Time to let a better dev take the reins. EA absolutely wasted their potential with the Star Wars license."

Uchizaki said: "It's really funny that we're again stuck at the point where we won't get Battlefront 3 but at most a new Battlefront 1, lol. This series is cursed."

Star Wars Battlefront 2 released in 2017 with support ending for it in 2020 / EA

Battlefront 2 continues to see a huge rise in players across consoles and PC. The game had a rocky launch in 2017 with many being critical about the impact of microtransactions. EA eventually removed them completely and the game was generally positively viewed before support ended for it in 2020.



The game originally released on PS4, Xbox One and on PC but only through EA's Origin. It was eventually added to Steam in 2020.

Former Battlefront developers have said they would be interested in making Battlefront 3 but it doesn't seem this will happen now.

