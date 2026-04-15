Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters: Everything we know so far

Rumours about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters keep swirling even after the conclusion of Season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV series.

Fallout 3 was the first game in the series by developer Bethesda and the first 3D one too, releasing in 2008 and going on to scoop a number of Game of the Year gongs. Fallout New Vegas was developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, releasing in 2010 to critical acclaim.



Neither have been officially confirmed by Bethesda but have been heavily rumoured for a number of years, especially since official documents revealed a remaster of Fallout 3 has been in the works.

Here's everything we know so far about potential remasters for Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

Everything we know so far about speculated Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters / Bethesda

What has been announced about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

While there hasn't been an official announcement about Fallout 3 or New Vegas remasters from Bethesda, on a recent episode of Kinda Funny Gamescast, studio head, executive producer and game director at Bethesda Todd Howard confirmed "multiple" Fallout projects are in the works.

He also said: "I've softened on the whole remaster thing.

"I'm sort of anti-remake. I respect the other ones out there but I really think the age of a game is part of what it is, its personality and what it represented when it came out."

A remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021.

This revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

Renowned insider NateTheHate has previously made a number of claims about a potential release date and recently reiterated it's a "planned release" on X / Twitter.

Jez Corden, an Xbox and Microsoft insider who's the editor at Windows Central, reiterated these claims about Fallout 3 and added there are plans for a Fallout New Vegas remaster too.

On the Kinda Funny Gamescast, Howard said shadow drops are his "preferred method".

What has been speculated about Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

Online, there was an official countdown which coincided with the conclusion of Fallout Season 2 with hope this could lead to an announcement about the speculated remasters but it was for more behind-the-scenes looks at the series.

Studio Iron Galaxy recently shared a social media post featuring a screenshot from Fallout: New Vegas saying "please stand by" which sparked speculation it is working on the remasters.

However the studio has since dismissed these claims, saying that was a "behind-the-scenes look at our company meeting" and the slide is used "every month" as a number of employees are huge Fallout fans.

When are the release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters?

Release dates for Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters are currently unknown but Corden has said to not expect them any time soon.

In a recent Windows Central article, he said: "I'm told Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes aren't exactly 'imminent' and you shouldn't expect them in the near term.

"I'm still trying to lock down more detailed timings on when we should see them appear but the impression I'm getting is that we'll see Fallout 3 remastered before New Vegas."

More recently, a listing for what's claimed to be new McFarlane Toys was spotted and posted across social media. One in particular is for a new seven-inch T-45B Nuka Cola figure and Fallout 3 Remastered specifically is mentioned.

The full listing for the item said: "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA."

A number of other retailers and online stores are claiming the potential release months are either July or August, which has swirled speculation it could be released to tie in with Fallout 3 Remastered.

This toy figure has not been officially confirmed by McFarlane Toys.

What can I play Fallout 3 and New Vegas remasters on?

If The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is anything to go by, the remasters of Fallout 3 and New Vegas are highly likely to be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC with a potential Nintendo Switch 2 port too.

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