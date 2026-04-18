Why does Coachella happen twice? This is what will be different about Weekend 2

After an incredible opening weekend of Coachella 2026, all of the major acts are about to descend upon Indio, California once more, for its second weekend.

Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G were this year's headliners, joined by other major acts, including The Strokes, Jack White, and SOMBR.

While Bieber's performance drew equal parts criticism and praise (some fans were thrilled at the 32-year-old marking his first major comeback, while others weren't so keen on his simple staging), demand has soared over 200 per cent for Weekend Two as a result, with resale prices for tickets reaching over $2,200.

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It's a turning of the tide, given that, traditionally, Weekend Two is both quieter and cheaper to attend than Weekend One.

The festival introduced a second weekend back in 2011, to allow better fairness for fans wanting to attend, and better accessibility without overloading the venue.

Plus, it's great for artists being able to perform two shows without the need to travel (and getting chance to adjust their set according to feedback from Weekend One) - something Paul Tollett, CEO of Goldenvoice, the production company behind Coachella, revealed at the time, noting that it's easier to bulk-book the biggest artists on the planet that way.

"I’m okay if it doesn’t sell out. My favorite thing would be that if it doesn’t sell out but gets close, then I would feel that everyone had a chance to go to the show", he told Billboard Biz.

But, if anything, it's only strengthened the festival's popularity.





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Both weekends take place at the same venue and mostly have exactly the same line-up, however, Weekend One is best-known for attracting the influencer and celebrity crowds who want to be among the first to witness the headline slots, whereas Weekend Two is a slightly more laidback affair for music lovers.

Both Tomorrowland, Belgium, and Austin City Limits take a similar two-weekend approach.

This year, during the official sale, Weekend One general admission tickets were priced at $649, while Weekend Two was $549.

So, will anything change?

Well, not really. There's been a couple of swap-outs, with special guest Jack White from Weekend One being replaced by Kacey Musgraves.

Plus, this will be the first weekend that Anyma has been able to perform, after strong winds cancelled his set on Friday 10 April.

All of the official line-up will remain the same, but some sets may be adjusted slightly at the performers' discretion - which, Beliebers, means that it's never too late for 'One Less Lonely Girl' to be added to the setlist.

Coachella Weekend Two kicks off on Friday 17 April and ends on Sunday 19 April, with their official YouTube channel live-streaming the performances.

Why not read...

Bieberchella: What are people saying about Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 set?

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