Apple's $599 MacBook Neo launch leaves social media with questions

A laptop with an Apple logo for under $600 isn’t something you see every day, which is perhaps why the newly announced MacBook Neo has prompted social media to take a second glance.

Tech giant Apple this week revealed the MacBook Neo, pitching it as its most budget-friendly laptop yet. The device will start at $599 (also priced at £599 in the UK), with student pricing bringing it down further to $499.

For a brand whose products have traditionally sat way above that price point, the figure alone has been enough to set social media into a frenzy.

On paper, the Neo still looks every bit like a MacBook. Apple says it features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display housed in a sturdy aluminium chassis, along with battery life designed to stretch comfortably through a full day of work or study.

That said, the Neo differs from Apple's usual lineup of the MacBook Air and Pro models – especially when it comes to the processor. The Neo runs on an A-series processor more commonly associated with the iPhone. The decision appears to be key to keeping the price down, while also helping the laptop stay thin and lightweight.

To add to the appeal, buyers will be able to choose between four colours: blush, indigo, silver and citrus, and the base model comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

Still, for many online, the announcement has sparked as many questions as it has excitement, with many echoing the sentiment: "A $500 MACBOOK? IN THIS ECONOMY??"

Another question cropped up: Is the Neo essentially closer to an iPad in disguise, simply paired with a keyboard?

Meanwhile, some users said the price felt almost too good to be believable, with a few describing the unusually low starting point as "suspicious".

Others called on buyers to trial run playing The Sims on the new model.

The Apple MacBook Neo is now available for pre-order, with availability starting on 11 March.

In a statement, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, said the team are "incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price".

"Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, MacBook Neo is a laptop only Apple could create.

"It features a durable aluminium design in four beautiful colours; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a Magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad; and the intuitive and powerful features of macOS. There is simply no other laptop like it".

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.